A police search is under way for a woman who failed to turn up for work in Sheffield.

Annie Milner, aged 26, was last seen leaving Greggs in Burlington Street, Chesterfield, between 8.45am and 9am yesterday.

She usually catches a bus to work in Sheffield but did not turn up yesterday and has not been seen or heard from since.

Annie is white, about 5ft 10ins tall, slim and has long, bleached blonde hair.

She was last seen wearing a cream trench coat, blue jeans, pink trainers, and was carrying a large black handbag. She was also wearing glasses.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call Derbyshire Police on 101 and quote incident 690 of May 1.