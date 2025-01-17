Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two girls, aged 12 years old, have been reported missing -prompting a police search.

Macie and Ella-Mea.Macie and Ella-Mea were last seen at 5pm yesterday (January) 16 in Rotherham town centre area of Rotherham.

Macie is described as white, 5ft tall and of a medium build, with black shoulder-length hair.

She was last seen wearing a black Nike jacket and black leggings.

Ella-Mea is described as white, 5ft 6ins tall and of an average build, with long brown hair with blonde tips.

She was last seen wearing black Nike leggings, a blue zip-up Nike top, and a black coat with fur trim on the hood.

The girls are known to frequent the Wickersley and Bramley areas of Rotherham and officers believe that they may have travelled to Mansfield together.

South Yorkshire Police said: “Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Macie and Ella-Mea’s welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen them.

“Have you seen either Macie or Ella-Mea? Do you know where they might be? If you can help, you can pass information to police by calling 101 or reporting information to us online here: http://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/.../add-something.../.

“Please quote incident number 806 of 16 January 2025 when you get in touch with us.”