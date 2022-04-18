Police search mounted for missing South Yorkshire man

A police search has been mounted for a missing South Yorkshire man not seen since yesterday.

By Claire Lewis
Monday, 18th April 2022, 6:35 am

The man, named only as Nick, was last seen at his home in Cudworth, Barnsley, at 11.55am.

The 26-year-old was wearing a dark blue Hugo Boss T-shirt and black jogging bottoms with black and orange Nike trainers at the time.

Nick, aged 26, has not been seen since yesterday morning

Nick has links to the Newmillerdam area in Wakefield.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident 1,005 of April 17.