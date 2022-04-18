The man, named only as Nick, was last seen at his home in Cudworth, Barnsley, at 11.55am.

The 26-year-old was wearing a dark blue Hugo Boss T-shirt and black jogging bottoms with black and orange Nike trainers at the time.

Nick has links to the Newmillerdam area in Wakefield.