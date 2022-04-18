Police search mounted for missing South Yorkshire man
A police search has been mounted for a missing South Yorkshire man not seen since yesterday.
The man, named only as Nick, was last seen at his home in Cudworth, Barnsley, at 11.55am.
The 26-year-old was wearing a dark blue Hugo Boss T-shirt and black jogging bottoms with black and orange Nike trainers at the time.
Nick has links to the Newmillerdam area in Wakefield.
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident 1,005 of April 17.