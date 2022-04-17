Drink driver to be charged after crashing into police car responding to collision in Sheffield

The collision took place at the top of the Sheffield Parkway near to the roundabout leading to Junction 33 of the M1 at Catcliffe earlier this morning.

South Yorkshire Police Operational Support Unit said the driver failed to see a fully marked traffic car and two others as they attended the scene and ploughed straight back of it.

Upon further investigation, the insurance expired at midnight and the driver blew nearly three times the drink drive limit at the roadside, with an evidential sample of 53, exceeding the limit of 35.

A drink driver crashes into a police car on Sheffield Parkway, near Catcliffe.

The vehicle was then seized and the driver is to be charged with a number of offences including drink driving and driving without insurance.

The force said: "Think you're okay to drive the next morning after a night out? This should make you think twice!"

The damage on the police car.