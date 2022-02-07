Officers have taped off a stretch of the busy street between Sports Shack and White Stuff.

Traffic is able to pass the police scene but the closure is causing congestion.

Police tape on Ecclesall Road in Sheffield this morning

Sheffield Council warned motorists of the closure ahead of rush hour, citing an ongoing police incident.

South Yorkshire Police has been contacted but details of the incident under investigation have not yet been released.