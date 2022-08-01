Sheffield’s North East Policing Team arrested the male this morning (August 1) after a tip off to look for the ‘worse for wear’ white Citreon.
It wasn’t long before they came across the beaten-up vehicle on Ellesmere Green, Burngreave, which featured a broken windscreen, battered door and a black plastic big bag taped to the bonnet.
An officer wrote on Facebook how the driver had a “wildly elaborate” story about trying to get the van repaired on Sunday.
But upon his arrest, officers found the unsightly Citroen had allegedly been used in a residential burglary and the driver was wanted as a suspect.
The male was also reportedly wanted to “a raft of driving offences”.
South Yorkshire Police has been contacted for a comment about the man’s identity and the nature of the burglary.