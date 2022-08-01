Police report to look for smashed up van in Sheffield leads to arrest of man wanted for burglary

A man wanted on suspicion of burglary was brought into custody after police were told to look out for a distinctive smashed-up van in Sheffield.

By Alastair Ulke
Monday, 1st August 2022, 9:31 am
Updated Monday, 1st August 2022, 9:31 am

Sheffield’s North East Policing Team arrested the male this morning (August 1) after a tip off to look for the ‘worse for wear’ white Citreon.

It wasn’t long before they came across the beaten-up vehicle on Ellesmere Green, Burngreave, which featured a broken windscreen, battered door and a black plastic big bag taped to the bonnet.

An officer wrote on Facebook how the driver had a “wildly elaborate” story about trying to get the van repaired on Sunday.

But upon his arrest, officers found the unsightly Citroen had allegedly been used in a residential burglary and the driver was wanted as a suspect.

The male was also reportedly wanted to “a raft of driving offences”.

South Yorkshire Police has been contacted for a comment about the man’s identity and the nature of the burglary.