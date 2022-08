The small but curious herd were spotted on the M1 northbound close to the J35 Cowley Hill roundabout at around 5.30am today (August 1).

All motorists were briefly stopped while the livestock were shooed to safety and all lanes have now reopened.

There are minor queues around the Cowley Hill roundabout and these are expected to clear in time for the morning rush.

