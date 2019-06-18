Rotherham man jailed for deliberately crashing car and injuring ex-girlfriend
A Rotherham man has been jailed for deliberately crashing his car and injuring his ex-girlfriend when she refused to give their relationship another chance.
Liam Elsom, of Wagon Road, Greasbrough, deliberately sped up and crashed into a tree when his ex, Chloe Wilson, refused to rekindle their relationship.
The 25-year-old was jailed for 10 years after pleading guilty to wounding with intent to cause serious harm, dangerous driving and assault.
The court heard how in the early hours of January 19, Elsom assaulted a male friend of his ex-girlfriend in Sheffield.
He then coerced his ex, Chloe Wilson, into accepting a lift home.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
After suspecting Elsom was drunk, Ms Wilson repeatedly asked to be let out of the car.
Elsom refused and his anger escalated when Wilson refused to give their relationship another chance. Travelling along Droppingwell Road, Kimberworth, he then sped up and deliberately crashed it in to a tree.
His ex was seriously injured in the incident and her rehabilitation is expected to go on for some time.
Elsom escaped with minor injuries.
Investigating officer Joanne Dixon said: “I am satisfied with the sentence handed to Elsom.
“His impulsive actions that night have had far-reaching consequences and have resulted in a long recovery period for the victim.
“Domestic abuse and violence will not and should not be tolerated. I hope now that Chloe can find some closure and concentrate on her recovery.”