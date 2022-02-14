Officers swooped on the house in Fountain Court, Rossington, Doncaster, yesterday, with nearby residents reporting seeing the air ambulance landing on a nearby field.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police said: “Police were called at around 12pm on February 13 to reports of a concern for the safety of a woman at an address in Fountain Court Doncaster.

“Officers attended the scene alongside Yorkshire Ambulance Service and Air Ambulance.

"Sadly a woman in her 40s was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Her death is not being treated as suspicious.”

Numerous residents had reported seeing heavy police activity in the area throughout yesterday, with the air ambulance landing on fields off Brodsworth Way.