Police remain at Carlton Cemetery, Barnsley, as ‘disturbed grave’ investigation continues

Police have remained at a South Yorkshire cemetery for another day as investigations continue over a partially dug up grave.

By David Kessen
Friday, 6th May 2022, 4:57 pm

Police were first called to Carlton Cemetery, Barnsley, at 2.52 pm on Monday (May 2) by a passer-by, and offices found a "disturbance to a grave" and later confirmed that it wasn't part of any "pre-planned activity”.

South Yorkshire made no further comment today, but confirmed that although no arrests had been made there was still a police presence at the scene while work is ongoing. The cemetery remains closed.

Paul Castle, service Director for environment and transport, said again this afternoon: “Police are investigating an incident at Carlton Cemetery and we’re supporting police officers in their investigation. The cemetery remains closed for the time being and we thank residents for their patience and understanding.”

The family connected to the grave are aware of the work being carried out and are being supported by officers.

