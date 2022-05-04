Police release video after burglary at Munrows Vehicle Solutions in Sheffield

South Yorkshire Police have issued CCTV camera footage showing the men inside the Munrows Vehicle Solutions building, where burglars were reported to have smashed their way inside through the glass window of a door before stealing items including a safe, on April 21.

The force said in a statement issued this afternoon: “At around midnight, three men arrived at the premises on Archer Road before reportedly smashing the window of the door to gain access.

"They stole a till with cash inside, and also attempted to take the safe. A computer was damaged in the process.

“The men are white and believed to be in their twenties or thirties. We also believe one of them is called Ricky.”

Officers are appealing for help identifying the men and are hoping they can assist their investigation. Phone 101 quoting incident number 308 of April 21.