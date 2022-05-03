Laura Stephenson, now aged 28, exchanged ‘flirty’ messages with the boy in 2018 before having sex with him at her home in Rotherham while her boyfriend was away with work.

She was jailed for 21 months at Sheffield Crown Court on April 25, admitting two counts of sexual activity with a child. She was handed a 10-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order and ordered to pay victim costs of £140.

Laura Stephenson has been jailed for having sex with a 15-year-old schoolboy at her Rotherham home.

Her victim suffered mental health issues and disclosed the abuse to his GP, before a referral was made to social care.

In police interview, Stephenson admitted the pair had sex but argued it was consensual and although she felt guilty, attempted to blame her victim.

Investigating officer, Natalie Duffy, said: “Stephenson claimed she knew her actions were wrong due to the boy’s age, but this wasn’t enough to stop her, and instead she presented a number of excuses for her perverse actions.

“She exploited a family’s trust in her and I’m thankful that this is reflected in her receiving a custodial sentence and being placed on the register.”

“I would like to praise the victim for the tremendous courage he has shown throughout the investigation and court proceedings. Abuse like this can have life-long, damaging impacts for victims and we will do all we can, alongside social care, to support those at risk and seek justice on their behalf.