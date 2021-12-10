Sheffield Crown Court heard on December 9 how Lee Stott, aged 45, of Lindsay Avenue, near Sheffield Lane Top, Sheffield, sparked a police pursuit between Oughtibridge and Grenoside, in Sheffield, along roads including Skew Hill, Skew Hill Lane, and Oughtibridge Lane.

Ben Thomas, prosecuting, said that as police blocked Stott’s Ford Mondeo in so he could not escape he rammed their vehicle and then punched and lashed out officers as they were forced to use batons to detain him.

The court heard Stott had collided with another motorist’s vehicle during the pursuit and police dash-cam footage showed him driving away from officers along rural roads.

Judge Rachael Harrison told Stott: “This dangerous driving involved multiple deliberate collisions. Firstly with an innocent member of the public, then the police.”

She added that it was simply a matter of luck that no serious injury or death was caused during the incident on April 25, 2021.

Stott, who has 33 previous convictions including driving offences, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, driving without insurance, failing to provide a breath specimen, and assaulting two police officers.

The court also found that by committing these offences Stott had breached a suspended prison sentence which had previously been imposed for having a bladed article and driving without insurance.

Ian Goldsack, defending, said: “Mr Stott is not a well man. Despite being not particularly old – 45 years of age – there has been a worsening state, both physical and mental.”

He added that Stott has been diagnosed with type 2 diabetes and he has had difficulties with his eyesight and he has been undergoing tests in prison.

Stott also suffers with a paranoid disorder, according to Mr Goldsack, and due to his previous involvement with the police these issues may have affected him as he was approached by the police car and officers with batons.

Mr Goldsack added that Stott suffered injuries during the incident but he understands why the police acted the way they did when he was arrested.