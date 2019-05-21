Police release more details on rape of girl, 12, in Sheffield
More details have been disclosed about the rape of a girl, aged 12, in Sheffield.
Detectives are investigating the alleged rape of the youngster in woodland in Richmond in the early hours of Sunday morning.
The incident was reported to South Yorkshire Police at 3.34am on Sunday but it has now been revealed that rape is alleged to have taken place around an hour earlier.
The attacker remains at large this morning.
A police cordon was put in place around the crime scene in Richmond Heights Wood on Sunday while a forensic examination took place and enquiries were carried out in the local community.
In a statement issued earlier, South Yorkshire Police said: “At 3.34am on Sunday, May 19, officers were called to the Richmond area of Sheffield following reports that a 12-year-old girl had been raped in the nearby Richmond Heights Woods.“The girl and her family are currently receiving support as officers follow up a number of lines of enquiry.”
A description of the attacker has not yet been released.