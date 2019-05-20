Police patrols stepped up in Sheffield suburb after boy, 16, is shot

Police patrols have been stepped up in a Sheffield suburb after a boy, aged 16, was shot.

By Claire Lewis
Monday, 20 May, 2019, 14:18

The teenager was hit in his leg in a gun attack in Spital Lane, off Spital Hill Burngreave, at 12.10am yesterday.

CRIME: Teenage boy shot in Sheffield street was victim of ‘targeted attack’

A large police cordon was put in place in Burngreave after a 16-year-old boy was shot

He was taken to hospital and underwent surgery but has since been discharged.

The gunman responsible for the shooting remains at large.

LATEST: Man held over armed robbery at Sheffield convenience store

Detectives are treating the shooting as a targeted attack.

Temporary Inspector, Phil Mackey, of South Yorkshire Police, said there is ‘no wider danger to the general public’ but extra police patrols have been ordered.

He said: “As the investigation continues, locals can expect to see an increased police presence from today onwards.

“We hope this offers some further reassurance to those who live and work in the area.

“If you see our officers, please do stop and have a chat and let us know of any concerns.”

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 quoting incident number 7 of May 19.