First video and pictures from ram raid and blaze at Sheffield cafe
This is the scene of devastation at a Sheffield cafe today after it was ram raided and set alight.
Sunday, 13th October 2019, 13:54 pm
Updated
Sunday, 13th October 2019, 13:55 pm
A vehicle smashed into the shop in Fox Hill Road, Fox Hill, at about 1am this morning.
The vehicle was then set on fire and the blaze tore through the cafe and spread to flats above.
Residents were forced to evacuate their homes while fireifghters spent several hours tackling the blaze.
Police and fire officers are investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 59 of 13 October 2019 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.