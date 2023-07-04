News you can trust since 1887
Police release CCTV in connection with a Sheffield burglary which saw bottle of milk taken from fridge

Officers in Sheffield are asking for the public’s help to identify a man they would like to speak in connection to a burglary in the city last week.
By Kirsty Hamilton
Published 4th Jul 2023, 16:40 BST
Updated 4th Jul 2023, 16:41 BST
South Yorkshire Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man they would like to speak to in connection with a burglary in Meadowhead, Sheffield, on June 26.
South Yorkshire Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man they would like to speak to in connection with a burglary in Meadowhead, Sheffield, on June 26.

On Monday, June 26, at around 10.30am, it is reported that a suspect gained entry to a property on Meadowhead. The victims returned and found that personal belongings, including a purse, money and bank cards had been taken, as well as a bottle of milk from their fridge.

Officers have released CCTV footage as they ask for for the public’s help in identifying the man, as they believe he can assist with their investigation into the burglary.

If you have any information on the man’s identity, you can contact South Yorkshire Police by reporting information online, via live chat, or by calling 101 quoting incident number 328 of June 26, 2023.

Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously via independent charity Crimestoppers by calling freephone 0800 555 111, or on their website www.crimestoppers.org.uk.