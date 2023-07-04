Officers in Sheffield are asking for the public’s help to identify a man they would like to speak in connection to a burglary in the city last week.

South Yorkshire Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man they would like to speak to in connection with a burglary in Meadowhead, Sheffield, on June 26.

On Monday, June 26, at around 10.30am, it is reported that a suspect gained entry to a property on Meadowhead. The victims returned and found that personal belongings, including a purse, money and bank cards had been taken, as well as a bottle of milk from their fridge.

Officers have released CCTV footage as they ask for for the public’s help in identifying the man, as they believe he can assist with their investigation into the burglary.

If you have any information on the man’s identity, you can contact South Yorkshire Police by reporting information online, via live chat, or by calling 101 quoting incident number 328 of June 26, 2023.