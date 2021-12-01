They were among actions carried out across the city under a day of action named Operation Duxford.

Highly visible uniformed officers are taking part in the operation throughout the day, which aims to help reassure law-abiding residents and crack down on criminal behaviour.

Police officers being briefed for Operation Duxford this morning

Officers say the public will see an increased police presence across the city as teams including neighbourhoods, mounted and roads policing, tackle the issues they say matter to communities.

Officers confirmed a raid to tackle drugs in the Hillsborough area of the city was carried out earlier today and another went ahead as part of an investigation around dangerous dogs in Darnall.

Activity will continue throughout the day and into the evening.

Sheffield’s district commander Chief Superintendent Shelley Hemsley, of South Yorkshire Police, said: “We want the people of Sheffield to know that we are listening to their concerns.

“Officers are out across the city in a show of strength all today taking action and showing those intent on criminal behaviour that it will not be tolerated.

“Teams have been out already and made five arrests, uncovered a suspected cannabis farm, recovered 13 dogs and recorded a number of traffic offences.

“This work is ongoing.

“It is vital that people in Sheffield have the confidence to come forward and tell us what is happening in the city and work with us to target criminality.