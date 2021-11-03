Their details are listed on South Yorkshire Police’s website in the hope that they will be recognised and can eventually be tracked down.
They are wanted for a serious offences including murder, rape and fraud.
Some of the men have been wanted for questioning for a number of years.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.
1. Most Wanted
Photo: Claire Lewis
2. Murder
Ahmed Farrah is wanted over the murder of 21-year-old Kavan Brissett, who was stabbed to death in Sheffield in August 2018.
Photo: Claire Lewis
3. Drugs and firearms
Mohammed Anwaar failed to appear at court to stand trial after being charged with conspiracy to supply Class A drugs, money laundering, possession of cannabis and possession of a firearm in Sheffield.
Photo: Claire Lewis
4. Fraud
John Eric Wells, who is in his 60s and believed to also use the names Howard Walmsley and Howard Hemmings, is wanted in connection with romance frauds, during which three victims lost more than £400,000 between them.
Photo: Claire Lewis