New police boss announced for Sheffield

Sheffield has a new District Commander responsible for overseeing the policing of the entire city.

By Claire Lewis
Thursday, 30th September 2021, 5:05 pm
Updated Thursday, 30th September 2021, 5:05 pm

Chief Superintendent Shelley Hemsley held the post on a temporary basis when her predecessor moved roles but she has now been appointed permanently.

CRIME: Sheffield drug dealer jailed after he was caught with heroin and crack cocaine

The District Commander is responsible for how Sheffield is policed in line with force and city wide priorities.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Shelley Hemsley has been announced as Sheffield's new District Commander

The city’s former commander, Una Jennings, is currently on secondment to Cheshire Police as temporary Assistant Chief Constable.

LATEST: Wayne Couzens sentenced for murder of Sarah Everard - what is a whole life order?

ACC Jennings left her post in Sheffield last December when she was tasked with completing a report on a collaboration project for seven forces in the region while she was the subject of an internal investigation.

Read More

Read More
Suspect arrested over attacks on Sheffield students remains in police custody

All South Yorkshire Police said at the time was that an ‘internal concern’ had been raised ‘in relation to a senior officer’.

The probe concluded in March and ACC Jennings was appointed as Head of Crime.

South Yorkshire Police stressed it was ‘not a conduct or criminal matter’.