Chief Superintendent Shelley Hemsley held the post on a temporary basis when her predecessor moved roles but she has now been appointed permanently.

The District Commander is responsible for how Sheffield is policed in line with force and city wide priorities.

Shelley Hemsley has been announced as Sheffield's new District Commander

The city’s former commander, Una Jennings, is currently on secondment to Cheshire Police as temporary Assistant Chief Constable.

ACC Jennings left her post in Sheffield last December when she was tasked with completing a report on a collaboration project for seven forces in the region while she was the subject of an internal investigation.

All South Yorkshire Police said at the time was that an ‘internal concern’ had been raised ‘in relation to a senior officer’.

The probe concluded in March and ACC Jennings was appointed as Head of Crime.