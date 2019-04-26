Have your say

A police probe has been launched following the discovery of a seriously injured man in South Yorkshire woodland.

A dog walker found the 30-year-old man with severe facial injuries in woods off Woodhead Lane, Wombwell, sometime after 5am on Tuesday, April 16.

The injured man was given directions to Hoyland.

Police officers investigating how the man sustained his injuries want to trace the dog walker.

They also want to speak to anyone who used the roads through the woods between 7pm on Monday, April 15 and 5.40am the following morning.

Officers suspect that the injured man may have been attacked.

They want to hear from anyone who saw any vehicles parked nearby or who witnessed or heard a disturbance.

Call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident 659 of April 17.

Crimestoppers can be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555111.