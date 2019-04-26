Worried residents in parts of Sheffield are calling for action after a shooting and three stabbings in the space of five days.

The crime spree started on Thursday, April 18, when a 34-year-old man was stabbed in his head in South View Road, Sharrow.

Councillor Mohammad Maroof's home was shot at in Edgedale Road, Nether Edge

COURT: Callous thief jailed for burgling friend’s Sheffield home while she was being treated for overdose

His car was also vandalised during the attack.

POLICE: New figures reveal increase in murders in South Yorkshire

Four day later, on Monday, April 22, two men – aged 18 and 26 – were stabbed when violence flared on Abbeydale Road.

READ MORE: Man remains in police custody following attack which left Sheffield woman fighting for life

In the early hours of the following day, Councillor Mohammad Maroof’s home in Edgedale Road, Nether Edge, was shot at.

Nobody was injured in the gun attack but the city councillor’s front door was damaged.

A short time later the windows of a house in South View Road were damaged.

Detectives are linking all the incidents and have charged 19-year-old Bassan Khan, of South View Road, over the stabbing in his street.

He is accused of wounding with intent, possession of a bladed article, criminal damage and possession of a Class A drug.

Susan Dexter claims the area ‘is now being taken over by gangs’.

Posting on Facebook, she wrote: “Remember growing up there in the 60s, what a great place to be then. It's gone to the dogs now as different people moved in.”

Jan Thomson said: “There was a spate of stabbing and stuff further down the road last year. Sad that all this is happening, not safe to go anywhere these days.

“Why are kids going round killing other kids? It's horrible, like life has no value at all to them.”

Rich Allen called for ‘more police on the streets’.

“There's a stabbing every day now, so things need to change,” he added.

Liz Wilson described the area as ‘lawless’.

Ants John added: “This is what happens when you cut the police, people aren’t punished by the courts properly and kids aren’t disciplined. Sad state of affairs.”

Detective Chief Inspector Phil Etheridge, Sheffield’s Crime Manager, has revealed the scale of the police enquiry under way.

He said officers are trawling through hours of CCTV footage from cameras as they attempt to piece together the movements of those involved in the incidents.

Witness statements are being taken and house-to-house enquiries are still being carried out in the search for residents with information.

Forensic work is also being carried out.

When guns are fired, ballistics experts are used to establish the exact weapon used. Databases are also searched to check for any links with any other shootings.

DCI Etheridge said: “A dedicated team of officers are working to piece together the exact circumstances surrounding each incident that occurred over the Easter weekend.

“This involves extensive enquiries, which can take some time.

“We are in the process of reviewing hours of CCTV footage of the surrounding areas, speaking to witnesses as part of house-to-house enquiries and maximising any forensic opportunities at each scene.

“We are also continuing to follow up information which has been passed to us from members of the public.”

DCI Etheridge said police patrols have been stepped up following the spate of incidents

He added: “As I’m sure you can appreciate, there is also a lot of work ongoing behind the scenes, which for operational reasons we are unable to share with you at this time.

“However, please be assured that we are working incredibly hard to identify those involved and continue working with the victims who are supportive of the investigation. One man has already been charged and remanded in connection to the incident on Thursday, April 18.

“Since the weekend we have had a dedicated patrol plan in place with the local neighbourhood team, who remain in close contact with local residents and community groups, providing reassurance and listening to concerns.

“I’d like to thank everyone who has come forward with information so far and would ask those who have information and have not yet contacted us to call.”

Contact South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.

Quote incident 84 of April 23.