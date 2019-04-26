Have your say

A man wanted by the police over an attack which left a woman fighting for life remains in custody this morning.

Detectives investigating an attack on 23-year-old Britney Salim in her home in Fox Hill Crescent, Fox Hill, on Saturday, April 12, issued an appeal for information on the whereabouts of Shaka Williams.

A woman was left fighting for life after an attack in her Sheffield home

They said they believe the 31-year-old could hold vital information on the attack.

A £1,000 reward for information on his whereabouts was offered by Britney’s family.

Britney, a mum-of-one, suffered broken ribs, internal bleeding, swelling on her brain, a broken jaw, facial fractures and a collapsed lung in the attack.

She has undergone surgery and blood transfusions during her time in hospital.

