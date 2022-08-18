News you can trust since 1887
Flockton Park Sheffield: Park taped off by police as officers carry out search

A park in Sheffield has been partially taped off by police today, with a number of officers at the scene.

By Robert Cumber
Thursday, 18th August 2022, 12:42 pm

Police are guarding the scene at Flockton Park, off Beaver Hill Road, near Woodhouse, close to South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue’s training centre, today, Thursday, August 18.

A spokeswoman for South Yorkshire Police said: “Officers including those from our Tactical Support Group are currently (18 August) carrying out searches in Flockton Park, Sheffield in connection to an on-going proceeds of crime investigation.”

Police have been searching Flockton Park in Sheffield in connection to an on-going proceeds of crime investigation (pic: Google)

