Flockton Park Sheffield: Park taped off by police as officers carry out search
A park in Sheffield has been partially taped off by police today, with a number of officers at the scene.
By Robert Cumber
Thursday, 18th August 2022, 12:42 pm
Police are guarding the scene at Flockton Park, off Beaver Hill Road, near Woodhouse, close to South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue’s training centre, today, Thursday, August 18.
A spokeswoman for South Yorkshire Police said: “Officers including those from our Tactical Support Group are currently (18 August) carrying out searches in Flockton Park, Sheffield in connection to an on-going proceeds of crime investigation.”
