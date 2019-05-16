‘You don’t get chopped up for nothing’ – Residents react to stabbing in Sheffield street
Residents have reacted after a man was stabbed in broad daylight in a Sheffield street.
Emergency services were called to Palgrave Road, in Parson Cross, at around 2:30pm today, May 15.
A man was taken to hospital with a suspected stab wound to his right leg and a cut to his face.
His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.
Palgrave Road and Wordsworth Drive was cordoned off while police carried out their investigations but that has been lifted this evening.
Residents said the victim was sat in a grey Seat Leon when he was attacked by ‘five or six’ masked men who reportedly jumped out another car armed with either knives or machetes.
One man, who used to live nearby, said: “I’m not surprised it is like that round here. It isn’t bad – you aren’t scared to walk to the shop but I’m still not surprised.
“People don’t get chopped up for nothing.”
Another resident added: “It happens around here but normally further down the estate not this close.”