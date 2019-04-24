Have your say

A police probe into the shooting of a young Sheffield man who was blasted in his leg one week ago today is continuing.

An 18-year-old man was shot in Oxford Street, Upperthorpe, at 11pm last Wednesday.

He was rushed to hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg but has since been discharged.

A huge cordon was put in place in the aftermath of the attack as forensic experts examined the area for any potential evidence left at the crime scene.

Extra police patrols were also ordered.

It has been revealed today that the gunman responsible is still at large.

South Yorkshire Police said: “The investigation is continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and our enquiries are ongoing.

“There have been no arrests made at this moment in time.”

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident 942 of April 17 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.