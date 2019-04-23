Shooting at Sheffield councillor’s home linked to Easter weekend crime spree in which three people were stabbed 

A senior detective has linked a shooting at the home of a Sheffield councillor to an Easter weekend crime spree in which three people were stabbed.

Detective Chief Inspector Phil Etheridge, Crime Manager for Sheffield, said an incident in which shots were fired at property in Edgedale Road, Nether Edge, that is understood to be the home of councillor Mohammed Maroof, has been linked to three other serious incidents that took place in the Nether Edge area over the Easter weekend.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police (SYP) said: “The incidents are all being treated as linked and extensive enquiries are ongoing to identify those involved.”

The first incident took place at 2.35pm on Thursday, April 18, when a 34-year-old man was stabbed in the head on South View Road.

He also had the windows of his vehicle smashed. The man has since been released from hospital.

Four men, described as being in their 20s, are said to have been involved.

SYP say the group are thought to have left the area in an Audi A3, heading towards Montgomery Road.

A 19-year-old man from Sheffield has been arrested in connection to the incident and remains in custody at this time.

The second incident occurred at around 11.10pm last night (Monday, April 22), when two men, aged 18 and 26, suffered stab wounds during an altercation on Abbeydale Road.

Both remain in hospital at this time and their conditions are described as stable.

Then, at around 2.50am this morning, shots were fired at the home of Coun Maroof, who is standing for re-election in the Nether Edge and Sharrow ward, in Edgedale Road, causing damage to a window.

No-one was injured in the incident.

Shortly after, it was reported that windows of a property in South View Road had been smashed.

Detective Chief Inspector Phil Etheridge, Crime Manager for Sheffield, said: “Firstly, I would like to reassure the local community that extensive enquiries are ongoing in relation to these four incidents, which we are treating as linked.

“We are reviewing CCTV footage of the above areas mentioned, in addition to speaking to witnesses and those victims who will engage with us.

“There will be an increased policing presence in the area throughout the rest of the day and into the evening, with a dedicated patrol plan in place over the coming week.

“We are working hard to ascertain the exact circumstances surrounding each incident but we do believe they involve the same offenders.

“I’d encourage anyone with information or concerns to speak to an officer or contact us directly. You can pass information to us on 101 or to Crimestoppers anonymously quoting incident number 84 of April 23, 2019.”

Earlier this afternoon, John Mothersole, Sheffield Council’s chief executive, said the shooting at Coun Maroof’s home is not believed to be ‘politically motivated’.

He said: “The alleged firearms incident this morning is clearly an act of criminality and the investigation into this is being dealt with by South Yorkshire Police.

“At this stage, we do not believe there is any political motivation for the incident.”