Police probe into Sheffield stabbing continues as young man is left critically injured
A police probe into a stabbing in Sheffield which left a young man critically injured is continuing today.
Emergency services were alerted after a 19-year-old was found seriously injured in Attercliffe in the early hours of Saturday morning.
He was taken to hospital, where he remained in a critical but stable condition last night.
Police sealed off an area between M.A Tooling and Sapphire Lounge on Attercliffe Road while forensic work was carried out at the scene.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Six men were arrested in connection with the incident but have since been released from custody.
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 76 of Saturday, July 6.
Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 800 555 111.