Devastated family appeal for help to bring abducted Sheffield boy, 2, home

Tina Kayani with a photo of her son, Cole, was was abducted by his dad

Tina Kayani’s two-year-old son, Cole Louise Saheb, was abducted by his father and taken to Iran in March last year.

The youngster, from Fox Hill, was snatched by 39-year-old Farokh Mahmodpour Saheb during a contact visit.

Cole Saheb

A GoFundMe page, which you can visit by clicking here, has been set up in a bid to raise £7,000 to hire a private detective and solicitor in Iran.

Appealing to members of the public, Tina said: “Please could you help? My son has been abducted by his father and taken to Iran.

“We are trying to raise funds to help hire a private detective and solicitor in Iran.

“Any help at all would be more than welcome.

“Obviously as a family we are devastated and all we want is my son home.”

Farokh, who was known as ‘Freddie’ and used to work at the Godfather takeaway on Upwell Street, Grimesthorpe, Sheffield, and at Kebab and Pizza House in Swinton, Rotherham, has sent photographs of Cole to the Tina since he kidnapped him but refuses to say where the pair are living.

In menacing WhatsApp messages sent to Tina, 40, her ex has warned she will not see her son again until he is 18.

Tina, a mum-of-three, reported her son’s abduction to South Yorkshire Police on the day he disappeared.

She has sought help from her local MP, Gill Furniss, who has a meeting with the minister of state at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office to discuss the case next week.

Tina has also contacted Reunite, which specialises in parental child abduction cases and the movement of children across international borders.

The authorities have been unable to trace Cole, who turns three next week, and his father who has ignored court orders to return the child to Britain.

Tina says the heartbreaking situation has left her feeling ‘helpless’ and at times suicidal.

Farokh lived in Sheffield for 15 years and spent six years in a relationship with Tina before they split when she became pregnant in late 2015.

He returned to Iran before Cole was born, leaving Tina to give birth and raise their son single-handedly for the first four months of his life.

He eventually returned to Sheffield and was granted contact visits through the courts, with a ban on him leaving the UK with the tot.