Police make four arrests at Tramlines festival in Sheffield
Four arrests were made at the Tramlines festival in Sheffield last weekend, police figures reveal.
By Claire Lewis
Monday, 22 July, 2019, 13:01
South Yorkshire Police said one motorist was arrested on suspicion of drink driving and two boys, both aged 15, were arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon.
A 16-year-old boy was also arrested on suspicion of assault.
Tens of thousands of people attended the three-day festival at Hillsborough Park, which was a sell-out and featured bands and acts including The Courteeners, Miles Kane, Lewis Capaldi, Nile Rodgers and Rag ‘n’ Bone man.