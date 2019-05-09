A police probe into the discovery of a cache of weapons, including a sub machine gun, in a house in Sheffield is continuing today.

Officers arrested two men in Totley and Woodseats yesterday morning following the discovery of six firearms, ammunition and Class A drugs in a property in Abbeydale Road last month.

The Yorkshire and the Humber Regional Organised Crime Unit, South Yorkshire Police and the National Crime Agency were involved in yesterday’s arrests, with the two suspects, aged 22 and 29, held on suspicion of drug and firearms offences.

It has not yet been revealed whether they remain in custody this morning.

Mohammed Noor, aged 33 and from the Abbeydale Road area, was charged with six possession of firearm offences last month.

More to follow.