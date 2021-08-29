Anthony Olaseinde, a campaigner for safer streets in Sheffield, organised for the bins to be installed across the city and co-ordinated fundraising for the project.

Mr Olaseinde, who runs educational programmes in schools as part of his Safer Streets charity work work, spoke out earlier this year about his fears of a spike in knife and gun crime as venues re-open and groups begin to mix again in public places – increasing the potential for conflict – after the Covid lockdowns.

“I want to be wrong but I’ve a gut feeling violent crime will soon be rife again like it was before lockdown. As people have more freedom the chances of conflict are going to increase,” he said.

Six weapon surrender bins have been unveiled in Sheffield to help make the streets safer

Yesterday, a man was stabbed during an incident ‘in or around’ Crystal Bar on Carver Street in Sheffeld city centre.

A police hunt is under way for the attacker.

Earlier this month, there was a stabbing during an altercation after two vehicles were involved in a collision on Prince of Wales Road, Manor.

A 21-year-old man was stabbed during the incident.

Anthony Olaseinde

The five weapon surrender bins can be found on Carlisle Street, Burngreave; Halifax Road, Grenoside/Parson Cross; Wicker in the city centre; Queen Mary Road, Manor and Batemoor Drive, Batemoor.

A sixth can be found on Regent Street in Barnsley.

Mr Olaseinde said: “hey are checked weekly. I empty them, I have the support from the police if there is a firearm or if there is a weapon that looks to be used.

“All weapons are locked away in a secure location as they are being used for a project.”

He added: “These bins are vital for Sheffield as they give people the opportunity to safely dispose of any weapons.

“It also shows communities that we are battling seriously violence and they have not been left to deal with the destruction it causes.