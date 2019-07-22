Police probe continues after man is detained over terrifying attacks on buses and cars in Sheffield
A police probe is continuing this morning after a man went on the rampage in a Sheffield suburb – crashing into cars and smashing bus windows with a sledgehammer.
By Claire Lewis
Monday, 22 July, 2019, 06:54
South Yorkshire Police launched a manhunt on Friday after terrified witnesses dialled 999 to report a man crashing into cars and attacking buses.
There were incidents of criminal damage, collisions and erratic driving reported on Attercliffe Road, Abbeydale Road, Boston Street and London Road.
A 49-year-old man was detained by officers on Saturday.
The police investigation into the incidents is continuing today.