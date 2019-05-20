Teenage boy shot in Sheffield street was victim of ‘targeted attack’
A teenage boy shot in a Sheffield street was the victim of a ‘targeted attack,’ it has emerged today.
The 16-year-old was shot in his leg in an attack in Spital Lane, off Spital Hill, Burngreave, at 12.10am yesterday.
He underwent surgery but has since been discharged from hospital.
In a bid to restore calm in Burngreave in the wake of the shooting, detectives have revealed that they are treating the incident as a targeted attack.
Temporary Inspector, Phil Mackey, said: “We understand that this kind of incident is disturbing but we assure the public that we believe this is a targeted attack sparking no wider danger to the general public.”
Witnesses or anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 quoting incident number 7 of May 19.