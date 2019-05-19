Man held over armed robbery at Sheffield convenience store
A man has been arrested after an armed robbery at a Sheffield convenience store ended in a police chase.
By Sam Cooper
Sunday, 19 May, 2019, 12:27
Armed robbers struck at the Co-op, Derbyshire Lane, near Norton Lees, at around 10pm on Friday, May 17.
Officers from the Sheffield South West neighbourhood police team said the robbery led to a police chase with the suspects using a stolen vehilce on false plates.
The vehicle was abandoned near St James Church, Norton, where two men ran off.
One man is in custody, the team added.