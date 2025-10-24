Police are appealing for help in tracking down a man wanted over the assault of a woman.

Nottinghamshire Police have released an appeal as they hunt for Kerim Acikgoz.

Kerim Acikgoz, 25, is wanted in connection with violent assaults on a female victim, harassment and court order breaches. | Nottinghamshire Police

Members of the public have been asked to call 999 immediately if he is seen.

Detective Sergeant Vanessa Wightman said: “Despite our best efforts, we have been unable to trace Acikgoz and so we are appealing for the public to help us.

“If you have seen him recently and have any information on his whereabouts, or any vehicle to which he may have access, please call us immediately.

“It is believed he has links to Nottingham, Derbyshire, Leicestershire, Lincolnshire, Birmingham and Sheffield.

“Information on his whereabouts can also be given via Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”