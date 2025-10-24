Police on the hunt for man wanted over assault of woman who is thought to have links to Sheffield
Nottinghamshire Police have released an appeal as they hunt for Kerim Acikgoz.
The 25-year-old is wanted in connection with violent assaults on a female victim, harassment and court order breaches.
Members of the public have been asked to call 999 immediately if he is seen.
Detective Sergeant Vanessa Wightman said: “Despite our best efforts, we have been unable to trace Acikgoz and so we are appealing for the public to help us.
“If you have seen him recently and have any information on his whereabouts, or any vehicle to which he may have access, please call us immediately.
“It is believed he has links to Nottingham, Derbyshire, Leicestershire, Lincolnshire, Birmingham and Sheffield.
“Information on his whereabouts can also be given via Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”