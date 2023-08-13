News you can trust since 1887
David Harvey: South Yorkshire Police officer sacked for using blue lights when not attending incident

A South Yorkshire Police officer has been sacked for using his phone while driving, and for the erroneous use of blue lights.

By Sarah Marshall
Published 13th Aug 2023, 05:00 BST

Police Constable, David Harvey, was dismissed following the hearing on Thursday, August 3, 2023, after a panel determined his gross misconduct had been proven.

Detailing the proven allegations, a document published by South Yorkshire Police states: "It is alleged that, in July & October 2022, the officer drove a police vehicle with blue warning lights when not attending an incident.

Police Constable, David Harvey, was dismissed following the hearing on Thursday, August 3, 2023, after a panel determined his gross misconduct had been proven.
"On two occasions in July & October 2022 the officer drove a police vehicle whilst using a mobile telephone.

"It is further alleged that in December 2021 the officer made a false declaration on a South Yorkshire Police Vetting form.

"An accelerated misconduct hearing took place on Thursday 3rd August 2023 in relation to the alleged breach of the Standards of Professional Behaviour in respect of honesty & integrity, confidentiality, discreditable conduct, orders & instructions and duties & responsibilities.

"The panel found that the officer breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour in respect of all the above allegations, and that all the breaches amounted to gross misconduct.

"The outcome of the hearing was that the officer was dismissed without notice."

