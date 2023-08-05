2. Jordan Lucas: Violent thug hit girlfriends in near-identical attacks in Sheffeld, 18 months apart
Jordan Lucas is behind bars after he subjected two of his romantic partners to very similar violent ordeals, in which he attacked them as he was driving and refused to let them out of his car. Sending Lucas to custody during a hearing held on July 26, 2023, Recorder Megan Rhys, sitting at Sheffield Crown Court, told him: "Both of your victims have provided victim impact statements, it's clear your actions have had a significant impact upon them." Lucas, of Park Avenue, Chesterfield, pleaded guilty to charges of threats to kill, two counts of assault occasioning actualy bodily harm, relating to the two incidents at an earlier hearing. Jailing Lucas for 61 months, Recorder Rhys said: "Both of your victims were attacked as they were in your car. You refused to let them out, leaving them defenceless against you, and unable to obtain help." Recorder Rhys also granted five-year restraining orders for both complainants, prohibiting Lucas from contacting them for that period of time.
3. Gary Allott and Kieran Glaister: Burglars raided homes of elderly Rotherham residents in seven-day crime spree
Two burglars raided the homes of elderly residents living on the same South Yorkshire street as part of a seven-day crime spree, Sheffield Crown Court has heard. Defendants Gary Allott and Kieran Glaister carried out three burglaries between them, over the course of just seven days, during April 2023. Sentencing the pair, The Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson KC told them: "Allott, you are a practised and habitual criminal, you deserve a sentence of some substance...your entire life is marinated in crime. In fairness to you, there was a period of time when you did not indulge in criminal activity. I have that well in mind when passing sentence upon you. "Glaister, you are 18 years younger than your co-accused, you have no previous convictions for dishonesty, but there are crimes of dishonesty to your name." He sentenced Allott to five years behind bars, and Glaister to three years, and added: "I've read the personal statements of the victims of these crimes, each has been adversely affected. The vulnerability of each of them has been heightened by your criminal conduct. “It’s a very serious crime when the home of innocent citizens is invaded by people such as you It is particularly serious when the house is occupied when the burglary takes place. Often, this is at night. “Burglars need to know that substantial terms of imprisonment will be imposed upon them by the courts when they fall for sentence.”
4. Tanzir Ali: Sheffield drug line 'king' posed with gun to send 'threats of war' to rival dealers
A criminal involved with the Sheffield ‘Twister’ drug phone line sent a picture of himself posing with a firearm to send ‘threats of war’ to rival dealers. The image sent by 23-year-old Tanzir Ali was uncovered by police after they raided his property and found £14,000 of Class A and Class B drugs, along with bundles of cash totalling £4,181, eight mobile phones and a variety of weapons ‘associated with the supply of drugs,’ Sheffield Crown Court heard. Ali sent the image with ‘threats of war’ to other drug dealers and claimed he, through his ‘Twister’ drug supply line, was the ‘mother f***ing king’. Prosecuting barrister, Tim Savage, said the firearm Ali posed with was not found during the police search, however, Sheffield Crown Court heard today (August 1, 2023). In total, police found 86 grams of cocaine, with an estimated street value of £8,450; 24 grams of heroin worth £2,440; 28 grams of ketamine worth £840 and 59 grams of cannabis worth £520. Ali, of HMP Hull, pleaded guilty to two counts of possessing a Class A drug, namely cocaine and heroin, with intent to supply; and two counts of possessing a Class B drug, namely cannabis and ketamine, with intent to supply, at an earlier hearing. Recorder Kealey jailed Ali for four years, and told him: “This was an established drugs business. You controlled others in the running of a drugs line.”