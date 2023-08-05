3 . Gary Allott and Kieran Glaister: Burglars raided homes of elderly Rotherham residents in seven-day crime spree

Two burglars raided the homes of elderly residents living on the same South Yorkshire street as part of a seven-day crime spree, Sheffield Crown Court has heard. Defendants Gary Allott and Kieran Glaister carried out three burglaries between them, over the course of just seven days, during April 2023. Sentencing the pair, The Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson KC told them: "Allott, you are a practised and habitual criminal, you deserve a sentence of some substance...your entire life is marinated in crime. In fairness to you, there was a period of time when you did not indulge in criminal activity. I have that well in mind when passing sentence upon you. "Glaister, you are 18 years younger than your co-accused, you have no previous convictions for dishonesty, but there are crimes of dishonesty to your name." He sentenced Allott to five years behind bars, and Glaister to three years, and added: "I've read the personal statements of the victims of these crimes, each has been adversely affected. The vulnerability of each of them has been heightened by your criminal conduct. “It’s a very serious crime when the home of innocent citizens is invaded by people such as you It is particularly serious when the house is occupied when the burglary takes place. Often, this is at night. “Burglars need to know that substantial terms of imprisonment will be imposed upon them by the courts when they fall for sentence.”