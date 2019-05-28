Police name man who died after collision with tram in Sheffield
A man who died after a collision with a tram in Sheffield has been named today.
Martin Rigg, aged 37, was seriously injured in a collision with a tram on West Street at around 10.20m on Wednesday, May 22.
He was taken to hospital with life threatening injuries following the collision close to Convent Walk.
Mr Rigg lost his fight for life in the early hours of Sunday, May 26 and was formerly identified by family members yesterday.
Police enquiries into the circumstances surrounding Mr Rigg’s death are continuing but it is believed that he was involved in an altercation with two other men shortly before the collision.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Detectives are keen to trace the men involved and they want to speak to anyone who saw Mr Rigg before the collision.
Detective Chief Inspector Simon Palmer said: “It is reported that shortly before the collision Mr Rigg was seen to be having an argument with two unknown men.
“We need to find out who these men are and would like to speak to anybody who witnessed this conversation.
“We’re working hard to establish the facts of what happened in the moments before this incident occurred.”
Three men, including former Lord Mayor of Sheffield Magid Magid, rushed to the aid of Mr Rigg as he lay injured after the collision.
Using their own clothing they attempted to stem the blood loss and placed him in the recovery position until paramedics arrived at the scene.
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 939 of May 22.
Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555111.