Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after Sheffield casino stabbing
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after stabbing at a Sheffield casino.
Police were called to Grosvenor Casino on Duchess Road in Sheffield shortly after 2.30am this morning to reports of a stabbing and disorder.
On arrival they found a 28-year-old man inside the casino with injuries to his stomach. They are not believed to be life threatening.
The suspect is then reported to have tried to flee the scene, hitting a 21-year-old woman with his car as he did so.
Her injuries are also not thought to be life threatening, police said.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The suspect – who is also a 28-year-old man – was later arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.
A police spokesperson said: “Officers were called to Grosvenor Casino, Duchess Road in Sheffield at 2:37am on Monday 27 May to reports of a stabbing and disorder.
“It is reported that a 28 year-old man stabbed a 28 year-old man inside Grosvenor Casino. The victim sustained injuries to his stomach; they are not believed to be life threatening.
“It is believed the offender attempted to flee the scene and hit a 21-year-old woman with his Ford KA. The woman was taken to Northern General Hospital for treatment; her injuries are not believed to be life threatening.
“A 28 year-old-man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.”