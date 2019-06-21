Police make drug arrest in Sheffield cemetery
Police officers made a drug arrest in a Sheffield cemetery after receiving a call about a group of males seen with weapons.
By Claire Lewis
Friday, 21 June, 2019, 10:50
South Yorkshire Police said officers arrested a 19-year-old on suspicion of supplying Class A drugs in the Sheffield General Cemetery off Stalker Lees Road, Sharrow, last night.
Officers were deployed to the cemetery after a report of a group of armed males.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Read More
Read MoreMedic's car stolen after thief breaks into ambulance on 999 call on Sheffield estate
No other details have been released.