Police make drug arrest in Sheffield cemetery

Police officers made a drug arrest in a Sheffield cemetery after receiving a call about a group of males seen with weapons.

By Claire Lewis
Friday, 21 June, 2019, 10:50

South Yorkshire Police said officers arrested a 19-year-old on suspicion of supplying Class A drugs in the Sheffield General Cemetery off Stalker Lees Road, Sharrow, last night.

Officers were deployed to the cemetery after a report of a group of armed males.

No other details have been released.