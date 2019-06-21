Man shot in Barnsley street released from hospital
A man shot in a Barnsley street has been released from hospital.
By Claire Lewis
Friday, 21 June, 2019, 10:06
The 69-year-old was seriously injured in what is believed to have been a targeted attack in Westfield Crescent, Thurnscoe, at 10.15pm on Wednesday, June 19.
A 32-year-old man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder has been released on police bail.
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.
Quote incident 989 of June 19.