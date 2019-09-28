Police link cannabis farm with car being 'shot at' on Sheffield street
Detectives are linking the discovery of a cannabis farm to an incident in which a car was shot at on a Sheffield street yesterday evening.
The incident took place on Raby Street, Tinsley at around 5.50pm.
South Yorkshire Police (SYP) were sent out to the scene, after receiving reports of a ‘group of men damaging a car’ on the street.
A SYP spokesman said: “On arrival officers found two damaged cars.
“One of the cars appears to have been shot at.”
Members of the public reported seeing officers search a property on Raby Street, following the incident.
A police cordon was also in place on the street until around 10pm.
SHIREGREEN MURDERS: The horrific deaths of two 'beautiful boys' that devastated Sheffield
A SYP spokesman has now confirmed that officers uncovered a ‘cannabis farm’ at the property searched by officers, adding that detectives were linking this with the car incident.
Anyone with any information which may help officers is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 714 of September 27, 2019.
You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.