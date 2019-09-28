Passenger 'detained for Border Force' after driver ploughs into parked van in Sheffield
A passenger being carried in a vehicle that ploughed into a parked vehicle on a Sheffield street has now been detained for Border Force, despite the driver fleeing the scene.
Saturday, 28th September 2019, 09:36 am
Updated
Saturday, 28th September 2019, 10:13 am
The incident took place in the Meadowhead area of the city on Thursday evening.
A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police said: “VW spotted driving around in the early hours from out of force area.
“Fails to stop and collides with parked vehicle.
“Driver sadly makes good escape but passenger detained - illegal immigrant, detained for Border Force.
“Vehicle seized.”