Passenger 'detained for Border Force' after driver ploughs into parked van in Sheffield

The driver of this VW vehicle crashed into a parked van in Meadowhead on Thursday evening. Picture: South Yorkshire Police

The incident took place in the Meadowhead area of the city on Thursday evening.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police said: “VW spotted driving around in the early hours from out of force area.

“Fails to stop and collides with parked vehicle.

“Driver sadly makes good escape but passenger detained - illegal immigrant, detained for Border Force.