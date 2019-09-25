Drivers using Sheffield road where four died in horror smash as a 'race track'

Adnan Ashraf, aged 35, and 16-month-old son Mohammed Osman Mustafa Bin Adnan - along with family friends Miroslav Duna, aged 50, and wife Vlasta Dunova, aged 41 - all died in the crash on Main Road, Darnall, in November last year.

They were killed when a stolen Volkswagen Golf being chased by police ploughed into their VW Touran at high speed.

The scene of the crash this morning in Darnall Road, Darnall.

Since the awful tragedy, residents claim there has been at least three other accidents – including one this morning – on the same stretch of road in the last several months.

They fear it could only be a matter of time before there is another fatal accident unless motorists using it as a ‘race track’ reduce their speed.

It is reported that some motorists are traveling up and down the long, straight Main Road and Darnall Road at up to 60mph – twice the 30mph speed limit.

Damon Driver, aged 24, who lives on Main Road, said: “Some drivers use it as a race track, simple as that. I could see someone getting seriously hurt or even worse again sooner or later.

Adnan Ashraf, aged 35, and 16-month-old son Mohammed Osman Mustafa Bin Adnan.

“You can hear the engines revving up at all times of the day and night.”

He spoke out after a casualty had to be cut free from their vehicle following a collision close to High Hazels Academy in Darnall Road this morning.

There is no suggestion that the driver involved in this collision was speeding.

Vlasta Dunova, aged 41, and her husband Miroslav Duna, aged 50, who were among four people killed in the crash on Main Road in Darnall

But there is particular concern as there are a lot of youngsters who pass the road on their way to the school, and also plenty of families who use the nearby Darnall Community Park.

Hisyam Salleh, aged 36, of Handsworth, was dropping his daughter off at the school when he witnessed the aftermath of the latest collision.

He said: “I was really shocked to see all of this when I got there. I hope the person invovled will be okay.

“I used to live in Darnall and it is really bad for speeding drivers. It was part of the reason why I moved to Handsworth.

“It makes me feel really worried as a parent.”

Residents are caling for Sheffield City Council to install speed bumps and for South Yorkshire Police to site the mobile speed camera there.