Man charged with assault over violence following Sheffield United away game
A man has been charged with common assault after violence flared in the aftermath of Sheffield United’s away game v Swansea City last month.
In the incident that took place on August 14 outside Swansea’s stadium after a goalless draw, yobs could be seen hurling metal barriers towards a coach waiting outside the ground, in video footage of the ugly scenes that went viral.
A police officer was injured and a man was arrested on suspicion of assaulting a steward.
Mervyn John Griffiths, 40, from Haverfordwest in Pembrokeshire is due to appear at Swansea Magistrates’ Court on October 13.
Both Sheffield fans and Swansea City condemned a small contingent of supporters from both sides who squared off against each other after the Championship match.
At the time, Swansea City said: “As a club we have worked tirelessly over many years to ensure a safe and enjoyable matchday experience for both home and away supporters.”