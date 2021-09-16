Man charged with assault over violence following Sheffield United away game

In the incident that took place on August 14 outside Swansea’s stadium after a goalless draw, yobs could be seen hurling metal barriers towards a coach waiting outside the ground, in video footage of the ugly scenes that went viral.

A police officer was injured and a man was arrested on suspicion of assaulting a steward.

Mervyn John Griffiths, 40, from Haverfordwest in Pembrokeshire is due to appear at Swansea Magistrates’ Court on October 13.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Disorder after the Swansea City vs Sheffield United match on Saturday night (pic via Twitter/@joshccfc)

Both Sheffield fans and Swansea City condemned a small contingent of supporters from both sides who squared off against each other after the Championship match.