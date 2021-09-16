Man charged with assault over violence following Sheffield United away game

A man has been charged with common assault after violence flared in the aftermath of Sheffield United’s away game v Swansea City last month.

By Rahmah Ghazali
Thursday, 16th September 2021, 6:49 am

In the incident that took place on August 14 outside Swansea’s stadium after a goalless draw, yobs could be seen hurling metal barriers towards a coach waiting outside the ground, in video footage of the ugly scenes that went viral.

A police officer was injured and a man was arrested on suspicion of assaulting a steward.

Mervyn John Griffiths, 40, from Haverfordwest in Pembrokeshire is due to appear at Swansea Magistrates’ Court on October 13.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Disorder after the Swansea City vs Sheffield United match on Saturday night (pic via Twitter/@joshccfc)

Both Sheffield fans and Swansea City condemned a small contingent of supporters from both sides who squared off against each other after the Championship match.

At the time, Swansea City said: “As a club we have worked tirelessly over many years to ensure a safe and enjoyable matchday experience for both home and away supporters.”

CRIME: Police officer injured as fans clash in 'unacceptable' scenes after Swansea City vs Sheffield United draw