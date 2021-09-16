Sheffield Crown Court heard on September 15 how Alan Godbehere, aged 47, of Harthill Road, Woodthorpe, Sheffield, demanded cash when he struck at the City Road Post Office, near Wybourn, Sheffield, on June 29, 2021.

Angela Wrottesley, prosecuting, said the defendant was wearing a baseball cap and a snood as he approached the complainant about 1.40pm at the counter with a bag and demanded money.

Ms Wrottesley added: “At that stage, he pulled out what was described as a hammer and again said, ‘Give me the f*****g money’.”

One of the two women employees said Godbehere had been armed with a mallet which had been raised towards them during the attempted robbery.

Ms Wrottesley said an alarm was raised and as deterrent smoke filled the shop the defendant managed to get away despite being pursued by a workman.

However, the workman spotted Godbehere in a car and the registration was handed to the police who tracked him down.

Godbehere pleaded guilty to attempted robbery and to possessing an offensive weapon.

One of the employees stated she now feels anxious when she works and the other stated she had not been able to work for a long time after the incident.

Chris Aspinall, defending, said Godbehere had given up work to care for his poorly partner and he had been buying cannabis and he ran up debts.

He added: “He did not know what to do so he decided on this drastic, extreme and very foolish action – badly planned and badly executed.”

Mr Aspinall said Godbehere is not someone who follows a criminal lifestyle and he is thoroughly ashamed of his actions and is remorseful.

Judge Megan Rhys told Godbehere: “You found yourself in a situation where you had accrued debt and you took the actions you did and that was your choice and you knew there were other ways to deal with that but you decided to commit this offence.”