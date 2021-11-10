Thieves were in the process of stealing a catalytic converter from a car parked on the driveway of a house on Handsworth Road, Handsworth, when they were confronted by an occupant of the property.

She challenged the thieves and one of them threw her to the ground.

The incident occurred at 1.30pm on October 13.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A police E-fit has been produced of a robber who threw a woman to the ground during an incident in Handsworth, Sheffield

Those involved fled the scene in a car with the partial registration number PL08.

A passing off-duty police officer witnesses the incident and attempted to intervene but the thieves drove their car towards the officer, who was forced to jump out of the way.

Catalytic converters are stolen from the exhaust systems of cars because of their scrap metal value.