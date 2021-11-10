Police issue E-fit of Sheffield robber who threw woman to the ground
An E-fit has been produced of a man wanted over a robbery in which a woman was thrown to the ground in an incident in Sheffield.
Thieves were in the process of stealing a catalytic converter from a car parked on the driveway of a house on Handsworth Road, Handsworth, when they were confronted by an occupant of the property.
She challenged the thieves and one of them threw her to the ground.
The incident occurred at 1.30pm on October 13.
Those involved fled the scene in a car with the partial registration number PL08.
A passing off-duty police officer witnesses the incident and attempted to intervene but the thieves drove their car towards the officer, who was forced to jump out of the way.
Catalytic converters are stolen from the exhaust systems of cars because of their scrap metal value.
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote investigation number 14/158225/21.