Catalytic converter thieves in Sheffield are targeting these vehicles

Officers have shared advice on how to keep your vehicle safe from the thieves by fitting locks or guards, or ensuring it is securely parked overnight.

PCSO Adrian Tolson, of the Sheffield South West neighbourhood policing team, said: “We are aware of a recent increase again in catalytic converter theft across our area which seems to be particularly targeting older Honda Jazz and Toyota Prius vehicles.”

He added: “Although catalytic converter thefts are increasing, there are steps that you can take to protect your vehicle.

Catalytic converter thefts are on the rise in Sheffield. File picture posed by a police officer

“To keep your catalytic converter safe, you can ask your car dealer for advice on locks or guards that are approved by the vehicle manufacturer and tested to Sold Secure Gold.

“Alternatively, try to make sure your vehicle is parked in a garage overnight, or if you have a commercial vehicle, park it in a secure compound. If this isn’t possible, park in an area that’s well-lit and overlooked and try to park so that the converter can’t be easily reached by potential thieves. Vehicles that sit high above the road are particularly vulnerable.

“You should also register your converter and mark it with a forensic marker, which will make it harder for thieves to dispose of.”For more information on protecting your vehicle, visit the Secured by Design or Sold Secure Gold websites.

Catalytic converters are devices fitted to vehicle exhausts to reduce the amount of dangerous gases emitted. According to police, they are often targeted by thieves as they contain valuable metals and can be removed in less than a minute.

Catalytic converter theft most frequently occurs in car parks but can happen anywhere and the stolen devicecs are often sold via scrapyards or online, or shipped out of the country.

Hybrid vehicles are most commonly targeted, as their metals are more valuable, but any vehicle can be at risk of catalytic converter theft.