Jealous Sheffield thug who tried to stuff underwear into partner's mouth walks free from court

Sheffield Crown Court heard on May 18 how Paul Collopy, aged 43, of Woodhead Road, at Highfield, Sheffield, twice attacked his partner following disputes and continued to harass her with texts and phone calls.

Stephen Littlewood, prosecuting, said the couple’s relationship deteriorated with the defendant accusing the complainant of sleeping with other men and on March 11, 2021, he had tried to force underwear into her mouth and insulted her.

The couple argued after the complainant received a call from a colleague the following day, according to Mr Littlewood, and because Collopy did not want her to work he became abusive and leaned over her so she pushed him but he grabbed her around her neck.

Mr Littlewood said: “The defendant’s response was to place his hand around her neck and to squeeze and in essence strangle her.”

Collopy also slapped the complainant and this caused her to suffer ringing in her ears, according to Mr Littlewood.

Mr Littlewood said Collopy pleaded with his partner not to call the police and he continued to abuse her and as he was holding a bottle of alcohol he told her if she was a man he would hit her over the head with the bottle.

Collopy repeatedly messaged and called the complainant and visited her home during March, 2021, and on one occasion he tried to force his way in, according to Mr Littlewood.

The defendant, who has previous convictions, pleaded guilty to assault by beating, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and harassment.

Felicity Henman, defending, said: “He does accept that he strangled her and does accept he slapped her and that his decision was not proportional.”

Ms Henman added Collopy does understand the impact of his actions.

Judge Sarah Wright told Collopy: “Strangulation is very worrying indeed. Quite rightly you are assessed as posing a risk of harm to those you are in a relationship with.”